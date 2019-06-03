Light This City Announce European Bloom Tour Light This City have announced that they will be launching their very first European tour this summer in support of their 2018 album "Terminal Bloom". The initial dates for European Bloom Part 1tour have been revealed and it is set to kick off on September 12th at the Pocca Bar in Hamburg, Germany.



Drummer Ben Murray had this to say, "We couldn't be more excited to finally bring our thrash attack to Europe! This is just part 1 of our plan to tour Europe, as we'll be announcing another run early next year. "If you live in one of these cities, we hope you make it out to one of the shows! It's been fifteen years since we began as a band, and we've wanted to get to Europe the whole time. See you in September!" See the dates below:



9/12/2019 Pocca Bar - Hamburg, DE

9/13/2019 Tempelt - Kongens Lyngby, DK

9/14/2019 Podium De Vorstin - Hileversum, NL

9/17/2019 Keller Klub - Stuttgart, DE

9/18/2019 Arena - Wien, AT

9/19/2019 Explosiv - Graz, AT

9/20/2019 Dagda Live - Retorbibo, IT

9/21/2019 Palazzo - Chur, CH

