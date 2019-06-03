|
Light This City Announce European Bloom Tour
06-03-2019
Light This City have announced that they will be launching their very first European tour this summer in support of their 2018 album "Terminal Bloom".
The initial dates for European Bloom Part 1tour have been revealed and it is set to kick off on September 12th at the Pocca Bar in Hamburg, Germany.
"If you live in one of these cities, we hope you make it out to one of the shows! It's been fifteen years since we began as a band, and we've wanted to get to Europe the whole time. See you in September!" See the dates below:
Related Stories
Light This City Announce European Bloom Tour