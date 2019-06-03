Original Guns N' Roses Star Added To KISS Kruise IX

Organizers of the KISS Kruise IX have announced that original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler has been added to the lineup taking part in this fall's cruise.

The annual event aboard Norwegian Pearl will be setting sail October 30th to November 4th, 2019, from Miami, Florida and will travel to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas and Falmouth, Jamaica.

KISS will of course lead the performance lineup that will also include The Darkness, Bruce Kulick, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Bob Schneider, The New Roses, Royal Bliss, The Dead Deads, Jake J And The Killjoys, and Simply Queen.

More artists are still to be announced. Find more details here.





