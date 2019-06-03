Singled Out: Lucy Isabel's Rambling Stranger Lucy Isabel is preparing to release her new album "Rambling Stranger" on June 14th and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the title song to the record. Here is the story: Back in April 2018, I set off to a little speck on the map in Virginia to take some time to finish writing my album. I was staying on a bison farm, and every morning I would wake up, sit on the front porch, and watch the sun rise through the mist in the bison fields. I got to thinking about how lucky I am to have a job that I love and that allows me to travel and have experiences like that. But I also got to thinking about the people that often get left behind at home while I go out to work. As amazing as it often is to travel for my job, it also means that I leave a part of myself behind every time I say goodbye to my husband. So, I put all of those thoughts to paper and the title track of the album, "Rambling Stranger," is what came out. It speaks to the part of me that thrives in a nomadic existence, but it also speaks to the part of me that feels the strain of asking the people I love to accept the restlessness in me. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

