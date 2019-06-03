News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Slant Release Video For Cover Of U2 Classic

06-03-2019
Slant

Slant are taking part in Mental Health Awareness Month by releasing a video for their cover of the U2 classic "With Or Without You," which includes a PSA about recovery through music.

The cover will be featured on the group's upcoming Qui Vivra Verra EP, that is set to be released on June 21st. Fahim Zaman (vocals/lead guitar) had the following to say about the video, "I wanted the video to depict how straining and complicated things can get when pursuing a life in creative arts, in terms of mental health.

"We all know someone that has dealt with substance abuse or behavioral/mental health related instances. On a personal and national level, we have seen those in the arts or creative fields fall into the cycle of substance abuse or other addictions while pursuing their productive paths.

Our hope is to bring mental health to the forefront of conversations so that those affected know there are great outlets for help." Watch the video here


