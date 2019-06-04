Agnostic Front Announce Victim In Pain Anniversary Show

Agnostic Front have announced that they will be celebrating the 35th anniversary of their debut album "Victim In Pain" with a special concert.

The show will also celebrate the release of their full-length documentary The Godfathers Of Hardcore and will be taking place on November 20th at the Underworld in London.

Frontman Roger Miret had this to say, "We're super excited to play London town again in celebration of 35 years of Victim In Pain! London has always been a favourite to us. It's like being back home in New York City for the celebrations! See you in the pit!"





