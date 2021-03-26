Sick Of It All and Agnostic Front Cancel U.S. Tour

Sick Of It All and Agnostic Front have announced that they have officially canceled their U.S. east coast coheadlining tour due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions.

They had originally postponed the trek to begin this April 22nd in Detroit and wrap up on May 3rd in Baltimore, but instead of pushing it back once again, they have opted to cancel the tour.

The statement reads, "Due to the sustained pandemic restrictions in place, we will be cancelling our upcoming tour that was scheduled to take place in April-May 2021.

"We hope to come back and book new tour dates when conditions are safe for everyone in 2022. All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase."



