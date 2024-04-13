Agnostic Front Announce Urban Decay Tour

(Reigning Phoenix Music) With their latest offering "Get Loud!" turning 5 years old this year (released on November 8, 2019), NYHC legends Agnostic Front have announced yet another European run in support of the album.

The run consisting of 24 appearances will see the band enter the stages of 10 festivals and 14 concert halls all across the continent but also share the stage with acts such as the Dropkicky Murphys, Bad Religion, and Madball at select dates under the "Urban Decay" banner.

13.06.2024 DE Weinheim - Café Central

14.06.2024 DE Gardelegen - Metal Frenzy Festival

15.06.2024 PL Chojnice - InterTony Festiwal

16.06.2024 DE Torgau-Entenfang - Ain't Like You Festival

17.06.2024 GR Thessaloniki - Eightball Club

18.06.2024 GR Athens - Arch Club Live Stage

19.06.2024 HU Budapest - Dürer Kert

20.06.2024 AT Graz - Explosiv

21.06.2024 RS Novi Sad - SKCNS Fabrika

22.06.2024 SK Košice - Collosseum Club

23.06.2024 PL Katowice - Spodek (w/ DROPKICK MURPHYS, BAD RELIGION)

24.06.2024 DE Munich - Backstage

25.06.2024 DE Saarbrücken - Loose Club

26.06.2024 FR Grenoble - Summum (w/ DROPKICK MURPHYS, MADBALL)

27.06.2024 DE Cologne - Gebäude 9

28.06.2024 DE Münster - Vainstream Rockfest

29.06.2024 DE Geiselwind - Mission Ready Festival

30.06.2024 CZ Tábor - Mighty Sounds

01.07.2024 DE Lindau - Club Vaudeville

02.07.2024 IT Legnano (MI) - Rugby Sound Festival

03.07.2024 DE Freiburg - Crash Musikkeller

04.07.2024 FR Wasquehal - Before Ieper Hardcore Fest

05.07.2024 NL Emmen - Pitfest

06.07.2024 BE Gierle - Sjock Festival

