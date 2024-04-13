Agnostic Front Announce Urban Decay Tour

(Reigning Phoenix Music) With their latest offering "Get Loud!" turning 5 years old this year (released on November 8, 2019), NYHC legends Agnostic Front have announced yet another European run in support of the album.
The run consisting of 24 appearances will see the band enter the stages of 10 festivals and 14 concert halls all across the continent but also share the stage with acts such as the Dropkicky Murphys, Bad Religion, and Madball at select dates under the "Urban Decay" banner.
13.06.2024 DE Weinheim - Café Central
14.06.2024 DE Gardelegen - Metal Frenzy Festival
15.06.2024 PL Chojnice - InterTony Festiwal
16.06.2024 DE Torgau-Entenfang - Ain't Like You Festival
17.06.2024 GR Thessaloniki - Eightball Club
18.06.2024 GR Athens - Arch Club Live Stage
19.06.2024 HU Budapest - Dürer Kert
20.06.2024 AT Graz - Explosiv
21.06.2024 RS Novi Sad - SKCNS Fabrika
22.06.2024 SK Košice - Collosseum Club
23.06.2024 PL Katowice - Spodek (w/ DROPKICK MURPHYS, BAD RELIGION)
24.06.2024 DE Munich - Backstage
25.06.2024 DE Saarbrücken - Loose Club
26.06.2024 FR Grenoble - Summum (w/ DROPKICK MURPHYS, MADBALL)
27.06.2024 DE Cologne - Gebäude 9
28.06.2024 DE Münster - Vainstream Rockfest
29.06.2024 DE Geiselwind - Mission Ready Festival
30.06.2024 CZ Tábor - Mighty Sounds
01.07.2024 DE Lindau - Club Vaudeville
02.07.2024 IT Legnano (MI) - Rugby Sound Festival
03.07.2024 DE Freiburg - Crash Musikkeller
04.07.2024 FR Wasquehal - Before Ieper Hardcore Fest
05.07.2024 NL Emmen - Pitfest
06.07.2024 BE Gierle - Sjock Festival
Agnostic Front Announce Special Record Store Day Release
Sick Of It All and Agnostic Front Cancel U.S. Tour
Former Agnostic Front Member Alan Peters Dead At 55
David Lee Roth Streams New Song 'Scotch and Sofa'- Iron Maiden Have 'Top Secret' Plans For 2025 - Thursday Deliver First New Song Since 2011- more
Slash Teams With Chris Stapleton To Cover Fleetwood Mac's 'Oh Well'- Pearl Jam Expand One Night Only Event- Rolling Stones Streaming Documentary- more
Hot In The City: Prog Band Tu-Ner Coming to Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach Ready to Rumble with Welcome to Rockville
Ross Valory - All of the Above
David Lee Roth Streams New Song 'Scotch and Sofa'
Iron Maiden Have 'Top Secret' Plans For 2025 Says Bruce
Joanne Shaw Taylor Delivers 'Devil In Me'
Ringo Starr Releases Visualizer For New Single 'February Sky'
Devin Townsend Announces Vinyl Reissues For 'Terria'
StrateJacket Rock 'Be My Drug' In New Video
Agnostic Front Announce Urban Decay Tour
The Tangent (For One) Streams 'The Single'