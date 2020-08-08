Agnostic Front have shared the sad news that their bass player Alan Peters, who was a member of the band during the "Liberty and Justice For..." album era, has died at the age of 55.
The band had this to say, "Today was a very sad day. We lost a solid a brother, a good friend, and a past bandmate who was part of the magic and making of our Liberty And Justice For... LP. Alan Peters is no longer with us.
"We would often see each other here and there mostly in Dallas. Last time he didn't make the show and we figured we'd catch him a few months later. Sadly that never happened.
"Our deepest condolences for the Peters family. Alan had deep roots in the Pittsburgh scene and NYHC scene. Rest In Peace my brother, you will not be forgotten..."
Agnostic Front Look Back With 'I Remember' Video
Reunited Misfits Announce Show With Dropkick Murphys and Agnostic Front
Agnostic Front Announce Victim In Pain Anniversary Show
Former Agnostic Front Member Alan Peters Dead At 55- Rare David Bowie Live Video Released- Megadeth Offshoot Ellefson Share Judas Priest Cover- Dead &Company- more
Singled Out: Black Stardust's Yeah Yeah Yeah
Sites and Sounds: Slaughterhouse 5 Opera Set For September Premiere
Singled Out: Ego Kill Talent's The Call
Sites and Sounds: Texas Country At Sea
Singled Out: Dukes of the Orient's The Monitors
Former Agnostic Front Member Alan Peters Dead At 55
Rare David Bowie Live Video Released
Megadeth Offshoot Ellefson Share Judas Priest Cover
Dead &Company Playing In The Sand For One More Saturday Night
All-Star Six String Salute Virtual Concert Announced
Terror Announce Special 'Keepers Of The Faith' Anniversary Reissue
Sabaton Release 'The Attack Of The Dead Men' Video
Singled Out: Black Stardust's Yeah Yeah Yeah