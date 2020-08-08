.

Former Agnostic Front Member Alan Peters Dead At 55

Keavin Wiggins | 08-08-2020

Agnostic Front

Agnostic Front have shared the sad news that their bass player Alan Peters, who was a member of the band during the "Liberty and Justice For..." album era, has died at the age of 55.

The band had this to say, "Today was a very sad day. We lost a solid a brother, a good friend, and a past bandmate who was part of the magic and making of our Liberty And Justice For... LP. Alan Peters is no longer with us.

"We would often see each other here and there mostly in Dallas. Last time he didn't make the show and we figured we'd catch him a few months later. Sadly that never happened.

"Our deepest condolences for the Peters family. Alan had deep roots in the Pittsburgh scene and NYHC scene. Rest In Peace my brother, you will not be forgotten..."


