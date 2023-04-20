Agnostic Front Announce Special Record Store Day Release

(Adrenaline) 2023 RECORD STORE DAY EXCLUSIVE: Originally recorded by Don Fury and released by the band in 1983, Agnostic Front's United Blood EP helped lay the foundation for the New York hardcore scene. This extended session 12" LP is cut at 45 RPM and features unreleased versions of the band's classic and earliest recordings.

"Who would have thought that our first recordings would have made such a worldwide impact? As young punks on the streets of the Lower East Side, we just wanted to voice our sense of injustice by any means necessary and to make that impact with a sound that only could have come from that place in time, where nothing was safe and everything seemed grim... still, it gave it a distinctive style, and primitive sound screaming New York Hardcore! What you are about to hear is magical. It's right out of my vault, right out of the original unmixed four-track reel! The classic United Blood songs are all here, along with a few unheard takes that would later surface on our debut LP, but completely different! Original producer Don Fury has remixed these tracks in their classic original sound, just bringing them up a few levels; really cementing those primitive tracks! You be the judge!!!" - Roger Miret, vocalist

"Remixing the full Agnostic Front United Blood session in 2022 was definitely a challenge and the funnest thing ever. The original session was a 4 track recording - we had only a single track of drums! It was like being right there with AF and my old self at my 18 Spring Street basement studio. Wow. It was great to hear AF blasting away in the most primal era of New York Hardcore. And there were 7 other titles beside the 10 from the original 7" EP along with alternate takes I had forgotten we'd recorded. All in excellent condition. So cool. And now a 12" 45RPM LP from Bridge Nine Records - what a great way to experience this session." - Don Fury, producer

Agnostic Front United Blood Available Record Store Day - April 22, 2023

