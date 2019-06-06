News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Original Dio Star Not A Fan Of Hologram, Talks Changes To Early Band

06-06-2019
Dio

Original Dio drummer Vinny Appice (Last In Line, Black Sabbath, Heaven & Hell) says he is unsure if Ronnie James Dio would approve of the hologram or not and also discussed how things changed in the band after their hit debut album.

The North American Dio Returns tour recently kicked off with members of the final band performing with a hologram of the late legendary metal vocalist. Appice was asked if he could ever see himself performing with a hologram during an interview with Rock Hard With Jay Conroy.

He responded, "In my opinion, I don't know if Ronnie would dig that or not. I can't answer that - I don't even know what it looks like. I think it would be very strange for me to do that, because I'm used to seeing Ronnie in front of me. I've seen Ronnie's ass for 30-something years in front of me. Now I'm going to see the back of a screen? It would be freaky for me."

Vinny also discussed the falling out between Ronnie and original guitarist Vivian Campbell (currently in Def Leppard) and the changes the band went through following the release of their debut album "Holy Diver" in 1983.

"Vivian did the first three albums with us. Then Ronnie and Vivian weren't seeing eye to eye because of business things that were promised that never materialized. They replaced Viv with Craig Goldy. Craig's a great player; he's a great guy; he's a good friend; but as the years went on, the band changed.

The sound changed a bit, and there were more keyboards added. It was not a good idea to do that. 'Holy Diver', which was hugely successful and still is, that album, we went into Sound City - we rehearsed there and recorded there.

We used to go in there and just smoke a lot of pot and jam and have a great time - just f*** around and try all sorts of sh*t. It was, like, anything goes, and we made a great album.

"'Last In Line', we went up to Caribou Ranch in Colorado to do the album, so we were secluded, and then Ronnie started taking too much control of the production and stuff, and the word 'can't' came into the equation, 'well, we can't do that'...

"Then we had keyboards at that point too, Claude Schnell was on keyboards, and then we started bringing in more keyboards, which mellowed it out some. There's not the raw riffs of 'Holy Diver'.

"Then the next album was about the same thing - it got a little more planned-out rather than a crazy bunch of guys on fire in the room, so the sound changed."


Related Stories


Original Dio Star Not A Fan Of Hologram, Talks Changes To Early Band

Unheard Ronnie James Dio Recordings Uncovered

Ride For Ronnie Motorcycle Ride and Concert Lineup Expanded

Dio Returns Hologram Tour Announced

Ronnie James Dio Hologram Tour Preview Goes Online

Former AC/DC, Ozzy, Dio Members Form New Supergroup 2018 In Review

Jake E. Lee Talks Ill-Fated Mismatch With Dio

Dio Guitarist Talks Metal, New Music and More

AC/DC, Dio, MSG Supergroup Dream Child Release Video

Ronnie James Dio Estate Auction Announced

More Dio News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Rolling Stones Announce Special Guests For North American Tour- KISS Star Says Door Open To Ace And Peter Reunion Jam- Lamb Of God Frontman Addresses Album Speculation- more

Guns N' Roses Add New Dates To Fall Reunion Tour- Eagles Announce Final Hotel California Show- Blink-182 To Play Enema Of The State In Full On Tour- Metallica- more

KISS Have Already Planned Their Final Concert- Judas Priest Forced To Cancel Show For Medical Reasons- Guns N' Roses Def Leppard Lead Music Festival Lineups- more

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Talks New Album and Tom DeLonge Reunion- Guns N' Roses Star Added To KISS Kruise IX- Joe Elliott Jams Def Leppard Classic With Billy Joel- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Rolling Stones Announce Special Guests For North American Tour

KISS Star Says Door Open To Ace And Peter Reunion Jam

Lamb Of God Frontman Addresses Album And Adler Speculation

Original Dio Star Not A Fan Of Hologram, Talks Changes To Early Band

Melvins Cancel Tour Due To Injury

The Stray Cats Top Rock Chart With New Album

Sheryl Crow Teams With Stevie Nicks and Maren Morris

Singled Out: The Rods' 1982

Guns N' Roses Add New Dates To Fall Reunion Tour

Eagles Announce Final Hotel California Show

Blink-182 To Play Enema Of The State In Full On Tour

Metallica Stars To Rock The NBA Finals

Megadeth Announce Special Youthanasia Anniversary Concert

Rolling Stones' Bill Wyman Documentary Hitting Theaters

Beatles White Album All-Star Tribute Tour Announced

Senses Fail To Play Debut In Full On Fall Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.