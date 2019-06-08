News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Previously Unseen Bob Dylan Performance Shared Online

06-08-2019
Bob Dylan

Netflix are previewing their upcoming documentary documentary Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story with the release of a never before seen performance video.

In the clip the music icon is seen performing the song "Hard Rain". The Martin Scorsese directed film is scheduled to premiere on the streaming service on June 12th and the day before there will be a special screening at at various movie theaters across the world.

They had this to say about the preview clip, "Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story By Martin Scorsese captures the troubled spirit of America in 1975, and the joyous music that Bob Dylan performed that fall.

"This performance of Hard Rain is look at a piece of essential American folklore, never before seen and beautifully restored. Master filmmaker Martin Scorsese creates a one-of-a-kind movie experience: part documentary, part concert film, part fever dream.

"Featuring Joan Baez, Rubin 'Hurricane' Carter, Sam Shepard, Allen Ginsberg, and Bob Dylan giving his first on-camera interview in over a decade.

"The film goes beyond mere reclamation of Dylan's extraordinary music - it's a roadmap into the wild country of artistic self-reinvention." Watch the video here


