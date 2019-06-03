The Rolling Stones Stream Video Of Bob Dylan Classic Performance

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming their version of the Bob Dylan classic, "Like A Rolling Stone", as the first preview to the forthcoming "Brides To Bremen" package.

Due June 21, "Bridges To Bremen" presents a complete show from the final leg of the band's 1997-98 "Bridges To Babylon" year-long tour in support of the album, which achieved Platinum and Gold status in multiple markets upon its original release in 1997.

The seriesr marked a pair of firsts for the Stones, including the first time the band went on the road with a permanent B-stage, and also the first time that fans could vote via the group's website for a track they wanted to hear at the show in their city.

Film of the 2.5 hour German concert before 40,000 fans has been meticulously restored from the original masters, and the audio remixed and remastered from the live multitrack recordings; as an added bonus, the set delivers four tracks from the band's Soldier Field performances in Chicago on all physical visual formats.

"Bridges To Bremen" will be available in multiple packages, including digital, DVD + 2CD, Blu-ray + 2CD, triple vinyl and digital audio. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





