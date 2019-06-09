Five Finger Death Punch Confirm Drummer For New Album

Five Finger Death Punch revealed in a new video that Charlie "The Engine" Engen will be recording the drum tracks for their forthcoming eighth studio album.

The band recruited Engen to replace Jeremy Spencer on the road, after the original drummer exited the band. The group shared a new studio video where Jason Hook explains how Charlie came to play with the group.

He said, "It was actually Jeremy that found Charlie. Jeremy had reached out to [him] through Instagram." Charlie then added, "Yeah, we had been just drum buddies for a while, talking drums and classic stuff, so we developed a relationship that way. And that was a year and a half before all this."

Jason the said, "And so when Jeremy told us that he was thinking about hanging it up - he had gone through a couple of different surgeries and really thought that he wasn't gonna be able to play drums up to his standards - we understood. 'But the good news is I found the guy.' He said, 'Well, it's this fellow on Instagram named Charlie.' I immediately went and started checking out the videos online, and I was, like, 'Holy f***! This guy's a beast!' And I think I reached out to [Engen]."

Guitarist Zoltan Bathory added, "The funny thing was that Jeremy kind of found him, but I followed him, so when he said who it is, I'm, like, 'Oh, yeah! That kid is f***ing amazing.' So I already knew about him. So that was pretty cool. So I guess you can say that Jeremy handed down the torch.".





