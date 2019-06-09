Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Streams Second Episode In Podcast Series

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd icon David Gilmour is streaming the second episode in a new podcast series previewing a June 20 auction of more than 120 guitars from his personal collection at Christie's in New York.

Featuring a brand new and exclusive interview with Gilmour by host Matt Everitt, each episode focus on a different one of the instruments from the collection while looking at the iconic Pink Floyd music that was recorded on each.

The latest edition sees Gilmour talk about - and play - the twelve and six string Martin acoustic guitars that he wrote and recorded the Pink Floyd classic, "Wish You Were Here", on and how yet again he was the victim of an opportunistic guitar thief. Listen to the podcast and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





