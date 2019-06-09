Soundgarden's Live From The Artists Den IMAX Event Announced

(hennemusic) Soundgarden will premiere their upcoming release, "Live From The Artists Den", exclusively in IMAX for special one-night global event on July 1st.

The project captures the Seattle band's appearance at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on the final night of a US tour in support of 2012's "King Animal", as filmed for the long-running concert series.

IMAX has digitally re-mastered the 21-song performance for a world premiere in more than 30 markets, from Argentina to India to the United States.

"We were very proud and excited to document the performance of our new material from King Animal," explains guitarist Kim Thayil, "and to celebrate with each other and our fans."

"This live show was really special, and I know how much fun Chris had that night," says Vicky Cornell on behalf of the Chris Cornell Estate. "The idea of giving fans the opportunity to experience it in its entirety is something we are proud to share with them."

"We are proud to bring this beautifully recorded show into IMAX theatres for its cinematic, high fidelity debut," adds Artists Den Creator Mark Lieberman. "Fans are going love it." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Soundgarden Share Video From Live From The Artists Den

Soundgarden To Release Live From The Artists Den Package

Soundgarden In The Studio For Superunknown Anniversary

Soundgarden Launching 35th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue Series

Soundgarden's Full Set From Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online

Soundgarden Reunion Tops All Star Chris Cornell Tribute Concert

Pearl Jam Rock Stooges Classic with Soundgarden and Mudhoney Members

Soundgarden Guitarist Talks Band's Future

Soundgarden Star Pays Tribute To Chris Cornell

More Soundgarden News

Share this article



