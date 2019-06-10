News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Duff McKagan Acoustic Performance Goes Online

06-10-2019
Duff McKagan

(hennemusic) Duff McKagan was joined by touring partner Shooter Jennings recently for an exclusive acoustic duo performance of "Chip Away" from the rocker's newly-released album, "Tenderness."

The appearance was recorded for Jennings' weekly "Electric Rodeo" show on SiriusXM's Outlaw Country channel; the multi-instrumentalist also served as producer on the Guns N' Roses bassist's record.

"Tenderness" was inspired by McKagan's travels on GNR's multi-year Not In This Lifetime reunion tour, during which he used downtime to work on the project with the country rocker.

"Fortune shone my way when Shooter and I began to work on the structures of the songs," says McKagan. "Shooter has a brilliant mind, and a seemingly endless musical catalogue bouncing around in his head that he's ready to tap into at any moment. He believed in this thing from day one, and that gave me the confidence and energy to forge on."

The album is billed as the musical follow-up to McKagan's best-selling 2015 book, "How To Be A Man (And Other Illusions)." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Duff McKagan Acoustic Performance Goes Online

Duff McKagan Night Announced By Seattle Mariners

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Shares Another New Song

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Goes Behind The Scenes On New Album

Duff McKagan Announces European Tour

Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan Streams 'Don't Look Behind You'

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals New Song and Album, Tour Details

Guns N' Roses Star Plans Special Event

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals First Song From Solo Album

Guns N' Roses ' Duff McKagan Makes Special Announcement

More Duff McKagan News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Metallica Continue As Master Of Tours- KISS Was Dishonored At Rock Hall Induction- Black Sabbath Stars To Appear At 50 Years Opening- Sebastian Bach- Five Finger Death Punch- more

Metallica Continue As Master Of Tours- KISS Was Dishonored At Rock Hall Induction- Black Sabbath Stars To Appear At 50 Years Opening- Sebastian Bach- Five Finger Death Punch- more

Slipknot Livestreaming Festival Performance This Weekend- Brian Wilson Cancels Shows For Mental Health Reasons- Dr. John Dead At 77 Of A Heart Attack- more

Rolling Stones Announce Special Guests For North American Tour- KISS Star Says Door Open To Ace And Peter Reunion Jam- Lamb Of God Frontman Addresses Album Speculation- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses, Black Sabbath Supergroup Rock Music Festival

Stones Share John Lennon Led Supergroup Performance

Amen's Casey Chaos Reportedly Arrested For Domestic Violence

Megadeth Star Tributes Late Angra Frontman Andre Matos

Static-X Expand Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour

Clutch Release Cover Of Willie Dixon Classic 'Evil'

Duff McKagan Acoustic Performance Goes Online

Video From Metallica's Slane Castle Show Goes Online

Voivod and Revocation Announce North American Tour

Keane Release First Video From New Album

The Agonist Release 'In Vertigo' Video

Unearth Release 'Incinerate' Video

Liam Gallagher Streaming New Song 'Shockwave'

Carnifex Reveal New Song Featuring Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz

John 5 And The Aristocrats Teaming Up For Special Show

Thy Art Is Murder Release 'Death Squad Anthem' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.