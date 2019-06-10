Duff McKagan Acoustic Performance Goes Online

(hennemusic) Duff McKagan was joined by touring partner Shooter Jennings recently for an exclusive acoustic duo performance of "Chip Away" from the rocker's newly-released album, "Tenderness."

The appearance was recorded for Jennings' weekly "Electric Rodeo" show on SiriusXM's Outlaw Country channel; the multi-instrumentalist also served as producer on the Guns N' Roses bassist's record.

"Tenderness" was inspired by McKagan's travels on GNR's multi-year Not In This Lifetime reunion tour, during which he used downtime to work on the project with the country rocker.

"Fortune shone my way when Shooter and I began to work on the structures of the songs," says McKagan. "Shooter has a brilliant mind, and a seemingly endless musical catalogue bouncing around in his head that he's ready to tap into at any moment. He believed in this thing from day one, and that gave me the confidence and energy to forge on."

The album is billed as the musical follow-up to McKagan's best-selling 2015 book, "How To Be A Man (And Other Illusions)." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





