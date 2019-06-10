|
Voivod and Revocation Announce North American Tour
Voivod have announced that they will be teaming up with Revocation and will be hitting this road together this fall to embark on a coheadlining tour across North America.
They will be kicking things off on September 14th in Toronto, ON at the Opera House and will wrap up the trek on October 12th in Brooklyn, NY at the Bazaar.
Michel "Away" Langevin had this to say, "This fall we hit the road and co-headline with our friends Revocation. We're thrilled to go on tour again to play songs from 'The Wake' in many cities we haven't played since the new release.
"Meanwhile, having just returned from Maryland Deathfest and Modified Ghost Festival IV, we now have a lot on our plate with fresh set lists for the upcoming Montreal Jazz Festival June 30, Quebec City FEQ Festival July 13 and an August European tour.
"See you on the road!" See the dates below:
Saturday 9/14/2019 Toronto, ON Opera House
