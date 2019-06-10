News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Voivod and Revocation Announce North American Tour

06-10-2019
Voivod

Voivod have announced that they will be teaming up with Revocation and will be hitting this road together this fall to embark on a coheadlining tour across North America.

They will be kicking things off on September 14th in Toronto, ON at the Opera House and will wrap up the trek on October 12th in Brooklyn, NY at the Bazaar.

Michel "Away" Langevin had this to say, "This fall we hit the road and co-headline with our friends Revocation. We're thrilled to go on tour again to play songs from 'The Wake' in many cities we haven't played since the new release.

"Meanwhile, having just returned from Maryland Deathfest and Modified Ghost Festival IV, we now have a lot on our plate with fresh set lists for the upcoming Montreal Jazz Festival June 30, Quebec City FEQ Festival July 13 and an August European tour.

"See you on the road!" See the dates below:

Saturday 9/14/2019 Toronto, ON Opera House
Sunday 9/15/2019 Ferndale, MI The Loving Touch
Monday 9/16/2019 Chicago, IL Metro
Tuesday 9/17/2019 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line
Wednesday 9/18/2019 Winnipeg, MB Park Theatre
Friday 9/20/2019 Edmonton, AB Starlite
Saturday 9/21/2019 Calgary, AB Dickens
Monday 9/23/2019 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre
Tuesday 9/24/2019 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theater
Wednesday 9/25/2019 Seattle, WA El Corazon
Friday 9/27/2019 Petaluma, CA Phoenix Theater
Saturday 9/28/2019 Los Angeles, CA El Rey
Sunday 9/29/2019 San Diego, CA Brick By Brick
Monday 9/30/2019 Phoenix, AZ Club Red
Tuesday 10/1/2019 Albuquerque, NM LaunchPad
Thursday 10/3/2019 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Live
Friday 10/4/2019 Austin, TX Mohawk
Saturday 10/5/2019 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
Sunday 10/6/2019 New Orleans, LA Parish @ House Of Blues
Monday 10/7/2019 Atlanta, GA Masquerade
Wednesday 10/9/2019 Baltimore, MD / DC Soundstage
Thursday 10/10/2019 Philadelphia, PA First Unitarian Church
Friday 10/11/2019 Worcester, MA Palladium / Rock N Shock Festival
Saturday 10/12/2019 Brooklyn, NY Bazaar


