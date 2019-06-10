Voivod and Revocation Announce North American Tour

Voivod have announced that they will be teaming up with Revocation and will be hitting this road together this fall to embark on a coheadlining tour across North America.

They will be kicking things off on September 14th in Toronto, ON at the Opera House and will wrap up the trek on October 12th in Brooklyn, NY at the Bazaar.

Michel "Away" Langevin had this to say, "This fall we hit the road and co-headline with our friends Revocation. We're thrilled to go on tour again to play songs from 'The Wake' in many cities we haven't played since the new release.

"Meanwhile, having just returned from Maryland Deathfest and Modified Ghost Festival IV, we now have a lot on our plate with fresh set lists for the upcoming Montreal Jazz Festival June 30, Quebec City FEQ Festival July 13 and an August European tour.

"See you on the road!" See the dates below:

Saturday 9/14/2019 Toronto, ON Opera House

Sunday 9/15/2019 Ferndale, MI The Loving Touch

Monday 9/16/2019 Chicago, IL Metro

Tuesday 9/17/2019 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line

Wednesday 9/18/2019 Winnipeg, MB Park Theatre

Friday 9/20/2019 Edmonton, AB Starlite

Saturday 9/21/2019 Calgary, AB Dickens

Monday 9/23/2019 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre

Tuesday 9/24/2019 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theater

Wednesday 9/25/2019 Seattle, WA El Corazon

Friday 9/27/2019 Petaluma, CA Phoenix Theater

Saturday 9/28/2019 Los Angeles, CA El Rey

Sunday 9/29/2019 San Diego, CA Brick By Brick

Monday 9/30/2019 Phoenix, AZ Club Red

Tuesday 10/1/2019 Albuquerque, NM LaunchPad

Thursday 10/3/2019 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Live

Friday 10/4/2019 Austin, TX Mohawk

Saturday 10/5/2019 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

Sunday 10/6/2019 New Orleans, LA Parish @ House Of Blues

Monday 10/7/2019 Atlanta, GA Masquerade

Wednesday 10/9/2019 Baltimore, MD / DC Soundstage

Thursday 10/10/2019 Philadelphia, PA First Unitarian Church

Friday 10/11/2019 Worcester, MA Palladium / Rock N Shock Festival

Saturday 10/12/2019 Brooklyn, NY Bazaar





Related Stories

Voivod Announce North American Tour

Voivod Announce New Album 'The Wake'

Voivod Complete New Album 'The Wake' And Reveal Release Plans

Early Voivod Albums Returning To Vinyl For First Time In 30 Years

More Voivod News

Share this article



