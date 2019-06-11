News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Garth Brooks Breaks U2's Mile High Record

06-11-2019
Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks broke a record previously held by U2 during the Denver stop of his current tour, when he played to 84,500 fans at Mile High Stadium on Saturday (June 6th).

It reportedly marked the "largest ticketed event in Broncos stadium history," according to the Denver Post and easily broke U2's 2011 record of 77,000.

In other Brooks news, the county star will make the live debut of his new duet Blake Shelton called "Dive Bar" in Boise, ID during his upcoming show on July 19th.

The track will be hitting county radio on June 18th and comes from Garth's forthcoming album"Fun".


Related Stories


Garth Brooks Breaks U2's Mile High Record

Garth Brooks Reveals Fun Detail For Forthcoming Album

Garth Brooks Inducts Chris Janson Into Grand Ole Opry

Garth Brooks, Little Big Town Give 'Auld Lang Syne' Country Makeover

'Count on Country' Dedicated to Las Vegas Victims Streaming Online

Garth Brooks Discusses CMA Lip Sync Controversy

Anderson East Offended By Garth Brooks' CMAs Lip-Sync

Garth Brooks Admits To Lip-Synced CMA Performance

Garth Brooks Donates Play Area To Children's Hospital

Garth Brooks Dedicates Emotional Performance to Las Vegas Victims

More Garth Brooks News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Journey's Neal Schon Tributes Prince With 'Purple Rain' Cover- Led Zeppelin To Get Hearing Over 'Stairway To Heaven' Lawsuit- Radiohead Respond To Hack With Release- more

Guns N' Roses, Black Sabbath Supergroup Rock Music Festival- Stones Share John Lennon Led Supergroup Performance- Amen's Casey Chaos Arrested For Domestic Violence- more

Metallica Continue As Master Of Tours- KISS Was Dishonored At Rock Hall Induction- Black Sabbath Stars To Appear At 50 Years Opening- Sebastian Bach- Five Finger Death Punch- more

Slipknot Livestreaming Festival Performance This Weekend- Brian Wilson Cancels Shows For Mental Health Reasons- Dr. John Dead At 77 Of A Heart Attack- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Journey's Neal Schon Tributes Prince With 'Purple Rain' Cover

Led Zeppelin To Get Hearing Over 'Stairway To Heaven' Lawsuit

Radiohead Respond To Hack With Release Of OK Computer Sessions

Ex-Motley Crue Star Surprised At Inclusion In The Dirt Biopic

Bob Mould Covers The Buzzcocks and Announces Tour

Garth Brooks Breaks U2's Mile High Record

Crown The Empire Release 'Sudden Sky' Video

Strung Out Streaming New Song 'Daggers'

Killing Joke's Jaz Coleman Teams Up With Deflore For New EP

My Morning Jacket Announce The Tennessee Fire Anniversary Plans

Rick Wakeman Expands The Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour

Hammerfall Streaming New Song '(We Make) Sweden Rock'

Bent Knee Share First Song From Forthcoming Album

Widow's Peak Announce Summer Tour

Gov't Mule Preview 'Bring On The Music'

Howlin Rain Announce Under The Wheels Live Album Series

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.