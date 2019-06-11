Garth Brooks Breaks U2's Mile High Record

Garth Brooks broke a record previously held by U2 during the Denver stop of his current tour, when he played to 84,500 fans at Mile High Stadium on Saturday (June 6th).

It reportedly marked the "largest ticketed event in Broncos stadium history," according to the Denver Post and easily broke U2's 2011 record of 77,000.

In other Brooks news, the county star will make the live debut of his new duet Blake Shelton called "Dive Bar" in Boise, ID during his upcoming show on July 19th.

The track will be hitting county radio on June 18th and comes from Garth's forthcoming album"Fun".





