Singled Out: Donnie Vie's I Could Save The World

06-11-2019
Donnie Vie

Original Enuff Z'nuff frontman Donnie Vie just released his brand new album "Beautiful Things" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song "I Could Save The World". Here is the story:

How did I come about writing it... I hadn't written or even thought about writing another song in about three and a half years, not since I was fired from my own band.

I was in pretty bad shape at one time; I had lost my soul. I prayed for help. Then God and the police answered my call. I went through a program that was just focused on me. It gave me the opportunity to find myself again. I didn't know if I was still going to write. I didn't know if I was still able to write, or if God was going to start sending me those song ideas, like he always had. I got to a point where I had the availability and the first song that came into my head was, "I Could Save The World."

The opening line just came to me like magic. I had been talking to people about how f***ed the world is, with all the red tape it takes to make anything happen that would actually make a change. And I would say, "If I was king, I could save the world." The song came and I demo-ed it. It sounded pretty much the same, but then I got Matt Walker (Garbage, Morrisey, etc.) on the drums and Roger Joseph Manning Jr. (Jellyfish) on the keys and strings. I played the rest of it. I had my good buddy Phil Angotti sing some of the harmonies, and it really came to life.

I am very proud of the song. I am very proud of the rest of the record. I had finally done it right this time. And if you like that, you will love the rest.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


