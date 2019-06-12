Halestorm and Alter Bridge Lead The Next ShipRocked Halestorm and Alter Bridge will be leading the musical lineup for the next ShipRocked cruise, which will set sail from February 1st through 6th next year, aboard the Carnival Valor. The cruise will also feature performances from Asking Alexandria, plus Beartooth, Of Mice & Men, Black Stone Cherry, Badflower and more, among the over two dozen acts. Halestorm's Lzzy Hale had this to say, "The last time we were castaways on ShipRocked it was a blast! I don't know what was more fun, the epic non-stop rock shows or just being able to party one on one with all of our super fans! We out-ran a storm, Arejay gave interviews with a rubber chicken in an elevator, we handed out free drinks to anyone who wanted them, I even got lucky...playing roulette! I can't wait to make new memories with all of you!" Alter Bridge's Mark Tremonti added, "I always look forward to hanging with all of our friends on ShipRocked. It is definitely one of the highlights of our tour; see you all soon!" Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop concluded, "As a man who has performed on ShipRocked before, and regularly blacks out on boats, I am looking forward to doing both again in February. If you see a guy who looks like me but is almost definitely an inflatable tube man from outside a car dealership...it's me and I probably need more tequila (no cheap sh*t)."

