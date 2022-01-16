He Is Legend Frontman Has Been Sick For A Year

He is Legend have been forced to cancel their appearance in the upcoming ShipRocked 2022 because frontman Schuylar Croom has been dealing with health issues for the past year.

The band shared this update on their official Facebook page, "Extremely sad to announce that we are unable to perform on this year's Shiprocked Cruise along with the surrounding headlining dates. We are/have been dealing with a serious non-covid related health issue in the band, and have no option but to cancel.

"We cannot thank the team at ShipRocked Cruise enough for their years of support, and their understanding in this time. Also to the amazing fans in Atlanta/Texas, we love you like no other and will be returning in 2022."

Croom explained the illness in a series of tweets. He wrote, "I'm working on a video statement about our cancellations that I'll post tomorrow. I've been sick for an entire year and this emergency surgery that I had just before Christmas did not fix the problem.

"I have had two episodes since so 'it's back to the drawing board', which was not what I wanted to hear from my doctors. I'm working with a team and this seems to be related to my life long struggle with diabetes.

"I will be doing more tests now. It's an ebb and flow that is maddening and I am so thankful for my friends and loved ones compassion.

"I'm gutted to not be going on ShipRocked, it feels like having to miss out a family reunion. Thank you guys for understanding. You know how much I love ATL and Texas is our second home, so we're gonna make those up real nice. Just let me get stronger. Right now I am a shell.

"This year has been a time of growth and discovery. I've been my best and worst self. I feel positive right now. One step closer. Thank you for the vibes and love and support. Praise to the Most High. I'm healed."

He Is Legend