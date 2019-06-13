Creedence Clearwater Revival Announce Live At Woodstock Album

(hennemusic) Creedence Clearwater Revival will release their performance at the original Woodstock festival as part of their ongoing 50th anniversary celebrations.

Due August 2, "Live At Woodstock" presents the band's full 11-song, hour-long set at the legendary event, where they appeared after midnight on Saturday just two weeks following the arrival of their third album, "Green River."

The live package features the group's biggest singles of the day as they were peaking on their way to becoming as one of the most successful outfits of the era, with a US Top 10 album and "Green River" set to become their first US No. 1.

"Creedence Clearwater Revival: Live at Woodstock" marks the first time their historic show has been released in full, as the band previously declined to be included in the 1970 documentary, "Woodstock", and the film's soundtrack album.

Previewed with an audio stream of the set-opener "Born On The Bayou", the project will be available in multiple formats, including CD, 2LP and digital (including hi-res 96/24). Check that out along with the track details and more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Creedence Clearwater Revival New 'Have You Ever Seen The Rain' Video

Creedence Clearwater Revival Announce 50th Anniversary Vinyl Box Set

Creedence Clearwater Revival Release Video For Classic Hit

More Creedence Clearwater Revival News

Share this article



