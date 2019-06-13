News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

David Lee Roth Releases New Three-Part Podcast Episode

06-13-2019
David Lee Roth

(hennemusic) Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth is streaming episode 9 of his podcast reboot The Roth Show. The three-part edition is the latest in the series, which relaunched this spring in video form following an extended run as a concept that has been dormant since 2016.

The Van Halen rocker recently made headlines when he revealed that he is in talks to host his own Las Vegas residency. "Oh, I just pursued this, I was over at the House of Blues yesterday," Roth told Hollywood Life while promoting the new Armin van Buuren remix of the band's 1984 hit, "Jump", which saw its official release last month. "There's lots and lots of people requesting."

The singer previously hosted a pair of residencies in Las Vegas in 1995 - at Bally's Hotel and Casino and at MGM Grand - with a band that featured Nile Rodgers, Edgar Winter, and members of the Miami Sound Machine. Watch the episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


David Lee Roth Releases New Three-Part Podcast Episode

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth Goes Vegas

David Lee Roth Wanted To Do Eat 'Em And Smile Reunion

David Lee Roth Crashes Fan's Bachelor Party

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Eyes Possible Residency

Van Halen's David Lee Roth And Armin van Buuren Jump In New Direction

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Freewheelin With Three Part Special

Unreleased David Lee Roth Music Shared By John 5

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Releases Three Part Podcast

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Not Even 'Vaguely Happy'

More David Lee Roth News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses' Slash Sees A New Wave For Rock Coming- Led Zeppelin Launch First US Tour In 50th Anniversary Video Series- Aerosmith See 'Good Chance' Of New Music Coming- more

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Feeling Pretty Good' After Heart Surgery- Woodstock 50 In New Setback After Losing Venue- Rush's Cinema Strangiato Hitting Theaters For One Night- more

Journey's Neal Schon Tributes Prince With 'Purple Rain' Cover- Led Zeppelin To Get Hearing Over 'Stairway To Heaven' Lawsuit- Radiohead Respond To Hack With Release- more

Guns N' Roses, Black Sabbath Supergroup Rock Music Festival- Stones Share John Lennon Led Supergroup Performance- Amen's Casey Chaos Arrested For Domestic Violence- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses' Slash Sees A New Wave For Rock Coming

Led Zeppelin Launch First US Tour In 50th Anniversary Video Series

Aerosmith See 'Good Chance' Of New Music Coming

Helmet Announce 30th Anniversary Tour

Creedence Clearwater Revival Announce Live At Woodstock Album

Pink Floyd Stream 1969 Performance Video

Liam Gallagher Releases 'Shockwave' Video

Rolling Stones Havana Moon Film Hittin Theaters This Fall

Wolves At The Gate Streaming New Song 'Drifter

David Lee Roth Releases New Three-Part Podcast Episode

Singled Out: John Van Deusen's Whatever Makes You Mine

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Feeling Pretty Good' After Heart Surgery

Woodstock 50 In New Setback After Losing Venue

Rush's Cinema Strangiato Hitting Theaters For One Night Only

Metallica Play Tribute To Thin Lizzy's Phil Lynott

Steve Miller Band Announces Welcome To The Vault

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.