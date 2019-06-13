David Lee Roth Releases New Three-Part Podcast Episode

(hennemusic) Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth is streaming episode 9 of his podcast reboot The Roth Show. The three-part edition is the latest in the series, which relaunched this spring in video form following an extended run as a concept that has been dormant since 2016.

The Van Halen rocker recently made headlines when he revealed that he is in talks to host his own Las Vegas residency. "Oh, I just pursued this, I was over at the House of Blues yesterday," Roth told Hollywood Life while promoting the new Armin van Buuren remix of the band's 1984 hit, "Jump", which saw its official release last month. "There's lots and lots of people requesting."

The singer previously hosted a pair of residencies in Las Vegas in 1995 - at Bally's Hotel and Casino and at MGM Grand - with a band that featured Nile Rodgers, Edgar Winter, and members of the Miami Sound Machine. Watch the episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





