News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Wolves At The Gate Streaming New Song 'Drifter

06-13-2019
Wolves At The Gate

Wolves At The Gate have revealed a lyric video for their brand new single "Drifter." The track comes from their forthcoming album "Eclipse", which is set to be released on July 26th.

Stephen Cobucci had the following to say about upcoming record, "We named the record 'Eclipse' because of how well it encapsulated the relationship the light and the dark can have.

"An eclipse tells you that it's dark, but it takes truth and faith to know that the sun is still shining. All of this revolves around my walk of faith in believing the truths of the gospel message, seeking to help others find hope and peace in the love of God, as well as how to come to grips with various social/political/personal issues." Check out the single here


Related Stories


Wolves At The Gate Streaming New Song 'Drifter

More Wolves At The Gate News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses' Slash Sees A New Wave For Rock Coming- Led Zeppelin Launch First US Tour In 50th Anniversary Video Series- Aerosmith See 'Good Chance' Of New Music Coming- more

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Feeling Pretty Good' After Heart Surgery- Woodstock 50 In New Setback After Losing Venue- Rush's Cinema Strangiato Hitting Theaters For One Night- more

Journey's Neal Schon Tributes Prince With 'Purple Rain' Cover- Led Zeppelin To Get Hearing Over 'Stairway To Heaven' Lawsuit- Radiohead Respond To Hack With Release- more

Guns N' Roses, Black Sabbath Supergroup Rock Music Festival- Stones Share John Lennon Led Supergroup Performance- Amen's Casey Chaos Arrested For Domestic Violence- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses' Slash Sees A New Wave For Rock Coming

Led Zeppelin Launch First US Tour In 50th Anniversary Video Series

Aerosmith See 'Good Chance' Of New Music Coming

Helmet Announce 30th Anniversary Tour

Creedence Clearwater Revival Announce Live At Woodstock Album

Pink Floyd Stream 1969 Performance Video

Liam Gallagher Releases 'Shockwave' Video

Rolling Stones Havana Moon Film Hittin Theaters This Fall

Wolves At The Gate Streaming New Song 'Drifter

David Lee Roth Releases New Three-Part Podcast Episode

Singled Out: John Van Deusen's Whatever Makes You Mine

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Feeling Pretty Good' After Heart Surgery

Woodstock 50 In New Setback After Losing Venue

Rush's Cinema Strangiato Hitting Theaters For One Night Only

Metallica Play Tribute To Thin Lizzy's Phil Lynott

Steve Miller Band Announces Welcome To The Vault

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.