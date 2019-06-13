Wolves At The Gate Streaming New Song 'Drifter Wolves At The Gate have revealed a lyric video for their brand new single "Drifter." The track comes from their forthcoming album "Eclipse", which is set to be released on July 26th. Stephen Cobucci had the following to say about upcoming record, "We named the record 'Eclipse' because of how well it encapsulated the relationship the light and the dark can have. "An eclipse tells you that it's dark, but it takes truth and faith to know that the sun is still shining. All of this revolves around my walk of faith in believing the truths of the gospel message, seeking to help others find hope and peace in the love of God, as well as how to come to grips with various social/political/personal issues." Check out the single here

Related Stories



Wolves At The Gate Streaming New Song 'Drifter More Wolves At The Gate News Share this article

