David Gilmour Streams Final Podcast Episode

06-15-2019
David Gilmour

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd icon David Gilmour is streaming the third and final episode in a podcast series previewing a June 20 auction of more than 120 guitars from his personal collection at Christie's in New York.

Featuring a brand new and exclusive interview with Gilmour by host Matt Everitt, each episode focus on a different one of the instruments from the collection while looking at the iconic Pink Floyd music that was recorded on each.

The latest edition sees Gilmour talk about - and play - the famous 0001 serial number white Fender Stratocaster that he used to record 1979's "Another Brick In The Wall, (Part 2)".

"It is as good a Strat as I have ever played, it's beautiful," says Gilmour. "How do you improve on perfection?" The final edition in the series follows episodes highlighting the rocker's 1969 Black Fender Stratocaster and a pair of Martin acoustic guitars. Check out the episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


