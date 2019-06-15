Ghost Unplug For 'Dance Macabre' Performace

(hennemusic) Ghost performed an acoustic version of their 2018 single, "Dance Macabre", for Studio Brussel in Brussels, Belgium on June 14, and the radio station is streaming video of the song as captured in The Tunnel.

The tune was the second track issued from the band's fourth album, "Prequelle"; the set was recorded with producer Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood, Opeth) at Artery Studios in Stockholm, Sweden.

"Prequelle" debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 upon its release last year to deliver the group their highest-charting US album and third US Top 10, following two No. 6 efforts: 2015's "Meliora" and the 2016 EP "Popestar."

The Brussels radio station appearance took place ahead of Ghost's June 16 performance in the city as support for Metallica during the metal band's European tour, following which the Swedish rockers will kick off a fall trek across North America in Bakersfield, CA on Friday, September 13. Watch the video here.

