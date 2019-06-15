News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ghost Unplug For 'Dance Macabre' Performace

06-15-2019
Ghost

(hennemusic) Ghost performed an acoustic version of their 2018 single, "Dance Macabre", for Studio Brussel in Brussels, Belgium on June 14, and the radio station is streaming video of the song as captured in The Tunnel.

The tune was the second track issued from the band's fourth album, "Prequelle"; the set was recorded with producer Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood, Opeth) at Artery Studios in Stockholm, Sweden.

"Prequelle" debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 upon its release last year to deliver the group their highest-charting US album and third US Top 10, following two No. 6 efforts: 2015's "Meliora" and the 2016 EP "Popestar."

The Brussels radio station appearance took place ahead of Ghost's June 16 performance in the city as support for Metallica during the metal band's European tour, following which the Swedish rockers will kick off a fall trek across North America in Bakersfield, CA on Friday, September 13. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Ghost Unplug For 'Dance Macabre' Performace

Ghost Unplug For Radio Station Appearance

Don't Believe In Ghosts Premiere New Song 'The Chase'

Ghost Add Dates To North American Tour

Ghost Announce North American Tour

Season Of Ghosts Release New Lyric Video Ahead Of Tour

The Ghost Inside's Comeback Show May Be Their Last

Singled Out: Ghost Iris' The Devil's Plaything

Ghost Mastermind Reveals New Album Plans

John 5 and The Creatures Release Crank It, Living With Ghosts

More Ghost News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Slash Talks New Guns N' Roses Album- Cheap Trick Cover Nilsson Classic- Metallica Dad Ray Burton Remembers Late Son- Alter Bridge Announce New Album 'Walk The Sky'- more

Paul Stanley Explains Why KISS Could Continue- Bruce Springsteen Releases 'Western Stars' Video- Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga Not Trying To Fill Vinnie Paul's Shoes- Sammy Hagar- more

Guns N' Roses' Slash Sees A New Wave For Rock Coming- Led Zeppelin Launch First US Tour In 50th Anniversary Video Series- Aerosmith See 'Good Chance' Of New Music Coming- more

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Feeling Pretty Good' After Heart Surgery- Woodstock 50 In New Setback After Losing Venue- Rush's Cinema Strangiato Hitting Theaters For One Night- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Slash Talks New Guns N' Roses Album

Cheap Trick Cover Nilsson Classic

Metallica Dad Ray Burton Remembers Late Son

Alter Bridge Announce New Album 'Walk The Sky'

Ghost Unplug For 'Dance Macabre' Performace

The Mavericks Launch 30th Anniversary World Tour

David Gilmour Streams Final Podcast Episode

Singled Out: Hold Me Hostage's Bender

Paul Stanley Explains Why KISS Could Continue

Bruce Springsteen Releases 'Western Stars' Video

Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga Not Trying To Fill Vinnie Paul's Shoes

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Release 'I Can't Drive 55' Live Video

Singled Out: Chaos Magic Featuring Caterina Nix's Furyborn

Trisha Yearwood Announces Every Girl On Tour

Atreyu Star Reveals When Band Will Begin Next Album

The Moody Blues' John Lodge Revisits Classic Songs And B Yond

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.