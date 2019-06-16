News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Killswitch Engage Frontman Jesse Leach Excited About 'Epic' New Album

06-16-2019
Killswitch Engage

Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach took to social media last week to share his excitement over the band's forthcoming album, which is expected to hit stores this fall.

Leach posted the following message to fans via Instagram. He wrote, "Today I listened to the new album in its entirety while climbing a mountain. Yes, it was epic!

"After all the time, blood, sweat, tears and a damn vocal surgery...I have to say I wouldn't change a thing. At first, I was a bit crestfallen that a few songs I truly loved didn't make the cut. Now after time has passed (and I've not listened to it for a while), I listened with fresh ears today. I gotta say I am quite satisfied! The messages, the tones, the track listing order, the artwork, the overall feel of this album, it just feels fresh!

"I feel there is something for everyone on this one. It captures the wide range of styles and topics that are part of our history as a band as well as pushing things just a touch. It is a pretty amazing feeling as a very picky and perpetually unsatisfied (and fairly insecure) artist to feel accomplished.

"Anyway, enough out of me for now, more to come in the next month or so! Until then, many thanks for all the love and support my friends! Here is to another chapter and another album cycle on the way!"


Related Stories


Killswitch Engage Frontman Jesse Leach Excited About 'Epic' New Album

Clutch and Killswitch Engage Teaming For North American Tour

Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Vocal Cord Surgery 2018 In Review

Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive Announce Spring Tour

Killswitch Engage Announce U.S. Fall Tour

Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Undergoes Surgery

Killswitch Engage Cancel Dates For Medical Reasons

Killswitch Engage Offers More Details For Howard Jones Reunion Song

Killswitch Engage Rejoined By Former Singer Howard Jones In Studio

Sins In Vain Release Video For Killswitch Engage Cover

More Killswitch Engage News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
David Lee Roth Meeting With Van Halen Brothers To Discuss Plans- Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces'- 311 Ask What The?! With New Song- more

Slash Talks New Guns N' Roses Album- Cheap Trick Cover Nilsson Classic- Metallica Dad Ray Burton Remembers Late Son- Alter Bridge Announce New Album 'Walk The Sky'- more

Paul Stanley Explains Why KISS Could Continue- Bruce Springsteen Releases 'Western Stars' Video- Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga Not Trying To Fill Vinnie Paul's Shoes- Sammy Hagar- more

Guns N' Roses' Slash Sees A New Wave For Rock Coming- Led Zeppelin Launch First US Tour In 50th Anniversary Video Series- Aerosmith See 'Good Chance' Of New Music Coming- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
David Lee Roth Meeting With Van Halen Brothers To Discuss Plans

Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces'

311 Ask What The?! With New Song

Metallica Share 'Here Comes Revenge' Live Video

Killswitch Engage Frontman Jesse Leach Excited About 'Epic' New Album

Brantley Gilbert Releases New Song 'Man That Hung The Moon'

Caleb Johnson Comes Full Circle With Rival Sons Frontman

Michael Schenker Fest Release 'Rock Steady' Video

Wednesday 13 Reissues Albums On Vinyl and Digitally

Devin Townsend Announces ERAS Part Box Set

MC5 And The Stooges Stars Lead Guests On Mitch Ryder's New Album

Clutch Announce UK And European Tour

He Is Legend Release 'Boogiewoman' Video

Harm's Way Launching North American Summer Tour

Bloody Hammers Release 'Let Sleeping Corpses' Lie Video

All The Colours Bring Back 90s Alt Rock With 'Tear It Down'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.