Killswitch Engage Frontman Jesse Leach Excited About 'Epic' New Album

Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach took to social media last week to share his excitement over the band's forthcoming album, which is expected to hit stores this fall.

Leach posted the following message to fans via Instagram. He wrote, "Today I listened to the new album in its entirety while climbing a mountain. Yes, it was epic!

"After all the time, blood, sweat, tears and a damn vocal surgery...I have to say I wouldn't change a thing. At first, I was a bit crestfallen that a few songs I truly loved didn't make the cut. Now after time has passed (and I've not listened to it for a while), I listened with fresh ears today. I gotta say I am quite satisfied! The messages, the tones, the track listing order, the artwork, the overall feel of this album, it just feels fresh!

"I feel there is something for everyone on this one. It captures the wide range of styles and topics that are part of our history as a band as well as pushing things just a touch. It is a pretty amazing feeling as a very picky and perpetually unsatisfied (and fairly insecure) artist to feel accomplished.

"Anyway, enough out of me for now, more to come in the next month or so! Until then, many thanks for all the love and support my friends! Here is to another chapter and another album cycle on the way!"





