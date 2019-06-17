Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Cancer

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine shared the sad news with fans that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer and the band has been forced to cancel most of their live dates for the year as he seeks treatment.

Mustaine broke the news to fans on Instagram with the following message, "I've been diagnosed with throat cancer. It's clearly something to be respected and faced head on - but I've faced obstacles before. I'm working closely with my doctors, and we've mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun.

"Unfortunately, this requires that we cancel most shows this year. The 2019 Megacruise will happen, and the band will be a part of it in some form. All up to date information will be at megadeth.com as we get it. Megadeth will be back on the road ASAP.

"Meanwhile, Kiko, David, Dirk and I are in the studio, working on the follow up to Dystopia - which I can't wait for everyone to hear.I'm so thankful for my whole team - family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more.

"I'll keep everyone posted."





