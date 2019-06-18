Royal Republic Release 'Like A Lover' Video

Royal Republic have released a brand new music video for their track 'Like A Lover'. The song comes from their recently released studio album "Club Majesty".

The group revealed the following details about the clip, "The video was shot in Berlin but the footage was almost completely lost due to a technical malfunction. However, through the miracle of technically skilled people (and money) we were able to salvage much of the footage.

"Thanks to the amazing dancers. Our friend and constant director Leo Akesson and all the crew who worked tirelessly through the entire night to make this video happen.

"While the song is a little bit of a departure for us musically, somehow it always felt very natural to us. We hope it does for you too." Watch the video here





