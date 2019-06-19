Plaid Dracula Stream New Single 'No Reaction' Brooklyn, New York based glam-punk power trio Plaid Dracula have released an online stream of their latest single, entitled "No Reaction". The band had the following to say about the track, "This song is about questioning the foundation of a relationship that's become very important to you without you even realizing it was happening. "There's all this time and energy invested in this person and in trying to show them who you are, and all of a sudden you're not sure either of you is doing the other any favors by continuing to believe that's an outcome that's possible in this context." Stream the song here

