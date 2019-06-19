Rolling Stones Release Live 'Satisfaction' Video

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming video of a performance of their signature song, "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction", as the latest preview to the forthcoming "Brides To Bremen" package.

Due June 21, the project presents a complete show from the final leg of the band's 1997-98 "Bridges To Babylon" year-long tour in support of the album, which achieved Platinum and Gold status in multiple markets upon its original release in 1997.

The series marked a pair of firsts for the Stones, including the first time the band went on the road with a permanent B-stage, and also the first time that fans could vote via the group's website for a track they wanted to hear at the show in their city.

Film of the 2.5 hour German concert before 40,000 fans has been meticulously restored from the original masters, and the audio remixed and remastered from the live multitrack recordings; as an added bonus, the set delivers four tracks from the band's Soldier Field performances in Chicago on all physical visual formats.

"Bridges To Bremen" will be available in multiple packages, including digital, DVD + 2CD, Blu-ray + 2CD, triple vinyl and digital audio. here.

