Rubikon Announce First New Album In Four Years

06-19-2019
Rubikon

Rubikon have announced that they will be releasing their first new studio album in four years this fall. The new effort will be called "The Record" and is set to hit stores on September 16th.

The band, Jae Sims (vocals), Josh Gruss (guitars), Dave Raymond (guitars), Hugh Eaton (bass), and Doug Arsham (drums and vocals), recorded the album live at Sienna Studios in Nashville with engineer-mixer Tim Brennan (Steven Tyler, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Gretchen Wilson), with minimal overdubs.

"The Record" features guest appearances from Elisha Hoffman (mandolin, banjo, acoustic guitar), Drew Belk (pedal steel), and Randy Leago (saxophone).

Guitarist Dave Raymond had the following to say,"There's nothing like locking the band in a room and refusing to come out until we've got a bunch of tunes to share with the world.

"We bounced a wide range of ideas off of each other this time around - hard rock, of course, but also more classic-sounding rock, Americana, folk, nothing was off the table - and we are pumped about the album that came out of that process."


