The 69 Eyes Release Trailer For Forthcoming Album

The 69 Eyes have released a trailer for their forthcoming album "West End", where they discuss the "funeral balloons" sculpture on the cover of the record.

The band enlisted their longtime friend, the famous Finnish sculptor Jiri Geller, to create the artwork for the new album and Jyrki 69 had the following to say:

"It was like black magick to have Jiri back in our Helsinki Vampire circles again! I literally haven't seen him for twenty years but he was the same freak as back then - and as we all are". Watch the trailer here





