Alice In Chains Stream 'So Far Under' Black Antenna Episode

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains are streaming the latest episode in their ongoing science-fiction series "Black Antenna." Entitled "So Far Under", the footage continues the story of the dark thriller set against the backdrop of the band's Grammy-nominated album, "Rainier Fog."

Produced and directed by Adam Mason, the film project stars Paul Sloan as Alpha, and Viktoriya Dov as Beta alongside Darri Ingolfsson (Dexter) as Nil, Lily Robinson as Malum, Eric Michael Cole (Gia, White Squall, Hangman), Mike Hatton (Green Book), Luke Shelton, Jerry Raines, and Daniel Louis Rivas.

The Seattle rockers will wrap up a month of shows across Europe next week before launching a summer tour of North America with Korn in Austin, TX on July 18.

The 7-week, 30-city co-headline run of amphitheaters will run into early September. Watch the episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Alice In Chains Share 7th Black Antenna Episode

Alice In Chains Preview North American Tour With Korn

Alice In Chains Release 'Rainier Fog' Video

Alice In Chains Streaming Black Antenna Series Episode 6

Alice In Chains Premiere Fifth Episode Of Black Antenna Series

Alice In Chains Stream Episode 4 Of Black Antenna Series

Alice In Chains Stream 4th Episode Of Black Antenna

Alice In Chains Premiere 3rd Episode Of Sci-Fi Series Black Antenn

Alice In Chains Launch Sci-Fi Series Black Antenna

More Alice In Chains News

Share this article



