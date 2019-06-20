News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Alice In Chains Stream 'So Far Under' Black Antenna Episode

06-20-2019
Alice In Chains

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains are streaming the latest episode in their ongoing science-fiction series "Black Antenna." Entitled "So Far Under", the footage continues the story of the dark thriller set against the backdrop of the band's Grammy-nominated album, "Rainier Fog."

Produced and directed by Adam Mason, the film project stars Paul Sloan as Alpha, and Viktoriya Dov as Beta alongside Darri Ingolfsson (Dexter) as Nil, Lily Robinson as Malum, Eric Michael Cole (Gia, White Squall, Hangman), Mike Hatton (Green Book), Luke Shelton, Jerry Raines, and Daniel Louis Rivas.

The Seattle rockers will wrap up a month of shows across Europe next week before launching a summer tour of North America with Korn in Austin, TX on July 18.

The 7-week, 30-city co-headline run of amphitheaters will run into early September. Watch the episode here.

