Soundgarden Release 'New Damage' Video From Artists Den

06-22-2019
Soundgarden

(hennemusic) Soundgarden are streaming a performance of their 1991 classic, "New Damage", as the latest preview to their forthcoming release, "Live From The Artists Den."

The track from the band's third album, "Badmotorfinger", was among those featured during a 2013 appearance at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on the final night of a US tour in support of 2012's "King Animal", that was filmed for the long-running concert series.

Ahead of its release on July 26, Soundgarden will premiere "Live From The Artists Den" exclusively in IMAX for a special one-night global event on July 1.

IMAX has digitally re-mastered the 21-song performance for a world premiere in more than 30 markets. "We were very proud and excited to document the performance of our new material from King Animal," explains guitarist Kim Thayil, "and to celebrate with each other and our fans." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Soundgarden Release 'New Damage' Video From Artists Den

