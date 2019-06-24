Scott Henderson Releasing New Album Next Month

Scott Henderson has announced that he will be releasing his new studio album, an instrumental record for guitar trio, called "People Mover" on July 1st.

Scott had the following to say, "The music has a lot of interplay due to a busy touring schedule with bassist Romain Labaye and drummer Archibald Ligonniere.

"I'd say this album is a bit more harmonic than 'Vibe Station,' and the rhythm section plays a bigger role in the music. The challenge was to come up with new tones and effects I haven't used before, since like 'Vibe Station,' the songs are layered with multi guitar tracks."





