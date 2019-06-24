Singled Out: Shawn Perry's Lawnchair Shawn Perry recently released a music video for his latest single "Lawnchair" and to celebrate we asked the country rocker to tell us about the track. Here is the story: Well, guys... The inside scoop on my latest single Lawnchair is fairly simple. most of my songs no matter how ridiculous they may seem to be on the surface are usually about something that happened to me, someone I know or something that I'm going through in my life. Even ridiculous songs like smells like Saturday night from my metal band Switchblade Scarlett where the lyrics are about burning a cop car, I didn't do it but I may know a guy who did :) Same thing is true for Lawnchair I put in about 60 hours a week between music and martial arts probably more like seventy if you include my time in the gym. My day gig is teaching music lessons at a nonprofit facility... Most of what I make goes back into my music career so like most folks I can't really afford to take a vacation and I haven't had a legitimate one since I was 17 so the song is about me desperately needing two weeks to just unwind and drink some damn margaritas... I think most folks can relate to that...I think typical Americans work way too much for way too little money and can't afford to do things like that so this songs for all of us who dare to dream one day just to be able to afford some time off... Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!

