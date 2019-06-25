Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Vows To Beat Cancer

(hennemusic) Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine has posted a video message of thanks for people's support following news of his throat cancer diagnosis and his vow to win the cancer battle.

"I wanted to take a moment real quick to thank my family, friends and the best fans in the world for all your support and love the last few days," says Mustaine. "We're gonna beat this thing together."

Last week, the rocker broke the news about his health status while maintaining a positive outlook about the journey ahead. "I've been diagnosed with throat cancer," explained Mustaine at the time. "It's clearly something to be respected and faced head on - but I've faced obstacles before. I'm working closely with my doctors, and we've mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun."

In sync with the news, Megadeth continue to work in the studio on a new album and cancelled their 2019 tour plans while aiming to participate in the inaugural MegaCruise this October. Watch the video from Dave here.

