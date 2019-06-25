News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Rolling Stones Release Live Video From Bridges To Bremen

06-25-2019
Rolling Stones

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming video of a performance of their 1997 single, "Anybody Seen My Baby?", from their just-released "Bridges To Bremen" live package.

The tune was the first preview of the band's "Bridges To Babylon" album, which reached No. 3 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than one million copies in the country.

The record was supported with a year-long tour, which saw the group filmed in Bremen, Germany during the trek's final leg, as captured on the new live release.

Footage of the 2.5 hour German concert before 40,000 fans has been meticulously restored from the original masters, and the audio remixed and remastered from the live multitrack recordings.

The 1997/98 tour marked a pair of firsts for the Stones, including the band's use of a permanent B-stage in the middle of the crowd, and the opportunity for fans to vote via the group's website for a track they wanted to hear at the show in their city.

"Bridges To Bremen" is now available in multiple packages, including digital, DVD + 2CD, Blu-ray + 2CD, triple vinyl and digital audio. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Rolling Stones Release Live Video From Bridges To Bremen

Rolling Stones Launch 2019 No Filter Tour

Rolling Stones Release Live 'Satisfaction' Video

Rolling Stones Havana Moon Film Hittin Theaters This Fall

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Feeling Pretty Good' After Heart Surgery

Stones Share John Lennon Led Supergroup Performance

Rolling Stones Announce Special Guests For North American Tour

Rolling Stones' Bill Wyman Documentary Hitting Theaters

The Rolling Stones Stream Video Of Bob Dylan Classic Performance

Rolling Stones Return Bitter Sweet Symphony Credits To Ashcroft

More Rolling Stones News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Makes Music With Eagles Joe Walsh- Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Vows To Beat Cancer- Killswitch Engage Stream New Song And Announce Album- more

Sammy Hagar Explains Van Halen Reluctance- Slash Bandmate Drops Off Tour Due To Wife's Cancer Fight- Alice Cooper Addresses Wife 'Death Pact' Claims- Bruce Springsteen- more

Rolling Stones Launch 2019 No Filter Tour- Prince 'Manic Monday' Music Video Released- Megadeth Optimistic About Dave Mustaine's Cancer Treatment- more

Blink-182 Release New Single and Video, Play Secret Show- Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Sets World Records- Throwing Muses Announce First Live Dates Since 2014- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Makes Music With Eagles' Joe Walsh

Rolling Stones Release Live Video From Bridges To Bremen

Dave Navarro, Billy Morrison To Play Bowie's Ziggy Stardust In Full

Doll Skin Release 'Otta My Head' Video

Napalm Death To Do Euro Tour Ahead Of Municipal Waste Trek

Alcest Announce New Album 'Spiritual Instinct'

Fame On Fire Release 'Over It' Video and Ink With Hopeless Records

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Vows To Beat Cancer

Killswitch Engage Stream New Song And Announce Album

Metallica Share Video From Rare Brussels Concert

The Jacks Release 'Walk Away' Video

Godsmack Star Explains Skipping 20th Anniversary

Knocked Loose Announce North American Tour

Sammy Hagar Explains Van Halen Reluctance

Slash Bandmate Drops Off Tour Due To Wife's Cancer Fight

Alice Cooper Addresses Wife 'Death Pact' Claims

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Voyage Down Root 66 And More

Five Reasons Why The Rolling Stones No Filter Is The Tour Of The Summer

Creedence Clearwater Revisited Live In AZ

Tab Benoit Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.