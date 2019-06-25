Rolling Stones Release Live Video From Bridges To Bremen

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming video of a performance of their 1997 single, "Anybody Seen My Baby?", from their just-released "Bridges To Bremen" live package.

The tune was the first preview of the band's "Bridges To Babylon" album, which reached No. 3 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than one million copies in the country.

The record was supported with a year-long tour, which saw the group filmed in Bremen, Germany during the trek's final leg, as captured on the new live release.

Footage of the 2.5 hour German concert before 40,000 fans has been meticulously restored from the original masters, and the audio remixed and remastered from the live multitrack recordings.

The 1997/98 tour marked a pair of firsts for the Stones, including the band's use of a permanent B-stage in the middle of the crowd, and the opportunity for fans to vote via the group's website for a track they wanted to hear at the show in their city.

"Bridges To Bremen" is now available in multiple packages, including digital, DVD + 2CD, Blu-ray + 2CD, triple vinyl and digital audio. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





