Alice In Chains Stream Never Fade Episode Of Black Antenna

06-28-2019
Alice In Chains

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains are streaming the ninth episode in their science-fiction series "Black Antenna." Entitled "Never Fade", the footage marks the second last edition in the limited-run project, with each part set to a different song from the band's latest album, "Rainier Fog."

Produced and directed by Adam Mason, the film project stars Paul Sloan as Alpha, and Viktoriya Dov as Beta alongside Darri Ingolfsson (Dexter) as Nil, Lily Robinson as Malum, Eric Michael Cole (Gia, White Squall, Hangman), Mike Hatton (Green Book), Luke Shelton, Jerry Raines, and Daniel Louis Rivas.

Fresh off the completion of a European leg of their "Rainier Fog" world tour, Alice In Chains will return to live action when they team up with Korn for a summer run across North America that will begin in Austin, TX on July 18. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


