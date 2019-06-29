News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Cro-Mags Return With First New Music In Almost 20 Years

06-29-2019
Cro-Mags

Cro-Mags have returned with their first new music since their 2000 album "Revenge". The veteran band is streaming a new track called "Don't Give In".

That track is featured along with two others, "Drag You Under" and "No One's Victim" on a brand new EP that was just released digitally by Victory Records. Stream "Don't Give In" here.

Founding member Harley Flanagan had this to say about their return, "In late 2018 I went into the studio to start working on a new Cro-Mags album. After recording the first few songs, I got a strange phone call in the middle of the night that turned out to be from Tony Brummel of Victory Records.

"I thought it was a prank call; it turned out not to be, and I worked out record deals with Victory and Arising Empire in Europe. One of the many things that make me happy about signing with Victory and Arising Empire is that they are genuinely fans of my music and know the history; they are not just labels trying to make money off us or the genre. I know that I am working with the best team, and the best musicians to launch the next era of CRO-MAGS."

Brummel added, "When I was 14 I saw CRO-MAGS open for Venom at Cabaret Metro in Chicago. 90% of the crowd was metal heads. When the band got on stage the crowd started chanting 'Skinheads Suck.' By the end of the set everyone was chanting 'Cro-Mags!'

"I started Victory when I was 19 years old and Cro-Mags were one of the bands that inspired me to do so. The new music is the real deal and I know fans of aggressive music will love it. I hope these songs bring the old school and the new school together - bonded by the music we love."

The lineup of the band includes Flanagan on lead vocals/bass, guitarists Gabby Abularach, Rocky George (Suicidal Tendencies, Fishbone), and drummer Garry "G-Man" Sullivan.

In addition to the digital release, the EP will also be available as limited edition 7 inch pressing on August 2nd in four different variants: glow in the dark, black and blue mix, solid orange and clear.


