Alice In Chains Streaming 'Black Antenna' Film Trailer

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains are streaming a new video trailer for the launch of a film project inspired by their latest album, "Rainier Fog." Produced and directed by Adam Mason, "Black Antenna" is a 90-minute science-fiction movie which will be rolled out in ten episodic segments, with each clip set to a different song from the record

"I'm a long-time fan of the band," says Mason. "And this was an opportunity to do something fresh and inspiring from an indie filmmaking side. The sound and vision between album and film are closely intertwined - it was a brilliant synergy that led to a really unique project."

"We've always toyed with the idea of creating videos for every song on one of our albums," adds drummer Sean Kinney. "Not only did we do that for Rainier Fog, it got totally out of hand and we made a whole goddamn movie. Everything that will be seen in the videos will be footage from 'Black Antenna' to preface the complete film's release."

The new trailer follows one issued in sync with the project's announcement in December; the "Black Antenna" series will debut with the release of the first two episodes on Thursday, March 7. Watch the trailer here.

