Lonely Robot Announces Final Installment In Astronaut Trilogy
03-01-2019
Lonely Robot, the project from John Mitchell (Kino, Frost*, Arena, It Bites), have announced the final installment in the astronaut trilogy will be entitled 'Under Stars' and will be hitting stores on April 26th.
"The title is derived from belief that we as humans spend far too much time not noticing the beauty around us and far too much time tethered to technology."
He also explained on the theme, "On 'Please Come Home', the theme was about the idea that life on Earth didn't originate from this planet, while for 'The Big Dream', I was really giving everyone the benefit of Zen musings according to John Mitchell.
"This time things are a little more down to earth. What I am doing is looking the millennial generation, and the fact that kids today are so tied to their phones and to technology. They really have no clue what is actually going on around them, and I find that worrying."
'Under Stars' Tracklisting:
