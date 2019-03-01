Lonely Robot Announces Final Installment In Astronaut Trilogy

Lonely Robot, the project from John Mitchell (Kino, Frost*, Arena, It Bites), have announced the final installment in the astronaut trilogy will be entitled 'Under Stars' and will be hitting stores on April 26th.



Mitchell had this to say, "It is the final part in the astronaut trilogy, and was recorded over an intensive month and a half period. This time I wanted to reference my love of 80's synthwave pop a little more, so beware the 808!

"The title is derived from belief that we as humans spend far too much time not noticing the beauty around us and far too much time tethered to technology."



The album is being released as a limited edition digipak CD (featuring 3 bonus tracks), gatefold 2LP + CD & as digital album. John says, "I always saw this as a trilogy, and it feels like the third part of the Lonely Robot master plan has reached a natural conclusion."

He also explained on the theme, "On 'Please Come Home', the theme was about the idea that life on Earth didn't originate from this planet, while for 'The Big Dream', I was really giving everyone the benefit of Zen musings according to John Mitchell.

"This time things are a little more down to earth. What I am doing is looking the millennial generation, and the fact that kids today are so tied to their phones and to technology. They really have no clue what is actually going on around them, and I find that worrying."

'Under Stars' Tracklisting:

1.Terminal Earth

2.Ancient Ascendant

3.Icarus

4.Under Stars

5.Authorship Of Our Lives

6.The Signal

7.The Only Time I Don't Belong Is Now

8.When Gravity Fails

9.How Bright Is The Sun?

10.Inside This Machine

11.An Ending

12.How Bright Is The Sun? (Cosmic Mix)* CD / digital bonus track

13.Under Stars (Cosmic Mix)* CD / digital bonus track

14.Lonely Robot - Chapter One - Airlock* CD / digital bonus track





