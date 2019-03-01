News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Mastodon Releasing Special 'Stairway To Heaven' Cover

03-01-2019
Mastodon

Mastodon have announced that they will be releasing a very special cover of the classic Led Zeppelin song "Stairway To Heaven" as a tribute to their late friend and manager Nick John.

The band's version, dubbed "Stairway To Nick John", will be released as a limited edition 10-inch vinyl version as a Record Store Day exclusive with the studio version of the track on the a side and a live version on the b side.

It will be available at participating independent retailers on this year's Record Store Day on April 13th. Proceeds from the vinyl record will go towards the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. The band plan to follow-up in May with a wider digital release of the cover.

The group had this to say, "In early September 2018 we lost one of our closest friends and our biggest fan, our manager Nick John. He was essentially the band's Dad. From our highest highs to our lowest lows he was always there. Every single move we made went through him first as our trust in him was marrow deep.

"His favorite band besides us and Gojira, was Led Zeppelin. We were asked to perform 'Stairway to Heaven' at his funeral. Afterwards, finding out that someone had recorded it, we figured we should record a studio version and release it on RSD as a tribute to Nick with all the proceeds to be donated to pancreatic cancer research.

"We would not be the band we are today without the help of Nick John. We miss him dearly and think of him always. We love you buddy!"

Stairway To Nick John arrives on all DSP's this May.


