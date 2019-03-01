The End Of The Road Emotional For KISS

KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer says that the band's just launched farewell tour is more emotional for the band and explained the timing for the trek in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Thayer addressed the reasoning behind doing a final world tour now and not later. He said, "It started with Gene and Paul, obviously. I know that they wanted to go out with a tour celebrating 45 years of doing it while the band is still in prime form, go out and do a show that's above and beyond anything we've done and do it while we can still do a show as well as we ever could. We cover a lot of ground in the show. We're covering all the eras."

He then explained why The End Of The Road Tour is different for the members than past treks, "There's no doubt going into this tour that it is a more emotional experience, knowing that every time we play in a city it's going to be the last time KISS goes on tour and plays there.

"It's really the last opportunity for KISS fans to come see the band. It's a lot of emotions, but that's kind of what's charging us on this and getting us pumped up. We spent a lot of time getting ready for this."





