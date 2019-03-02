Journey Release Live 'Who's Crying Now' Video

(hennemusic) Journey are streaming performance video of their 1981 hit, "Who's Crying Now", as the latest preview to the forthcoming package, "Live In Japan 2017: Escape + Frontiers."

"Live In Japan 2017: Escape + Frontiers" will be available in multiple formats, including DVD+2CD and Blu-ray+2CD. Due March 29, the live release captures the band's complete performances of a pair of their classic 1980s albums from a February 7, 2017 concert event at the famed Budokan in Tokyo.

Kicking off the two-hour set with "Don't Stop Believin'", Journey delivered a mix of hits and deep tracks like Escape's "Lay It Down" and Frontiers' "Back Talk", which haven't been played live since the albums' original touring cycles.

These records - which produced eight US Top 40 singles combined - have sold nearly 20 million copies worldwide, with "Escape" hitting the Top 30 and "Frontiers" going Top 5 in Japan and both earning top 3 status in the US. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Journey's Neal Schon Gets All-Star Birthday Wishes

Neal Schon Launches Journey Through Time Tour

Journey Share Live Video For Classic Hit

Journey Rock Escape and Frontiers Albums On New Live Release

Journey's Neal Schon Can't Wait To Hit The Stage Following Surgery

Journey's Neal Schon Has Organ Removed In Emergency Surgery

Neal Schon Expands Journey Through Time Tour

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour

Neal Schon Announces Initial Journey Through Time Tour Dates

More Journey News

Share this article



