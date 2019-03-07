News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Peter Gabriel and Dave Matthews Lead Johnny Clegg Friends On New Song

03-07-2019
Johnny Clegg

Peter Gabriel, Mike Rutherford and Dave Matthews lead the all star lineup of musicians who took part in the tribute charity single 'Friends of Johnny Clegg'.

The release features a cover of Clegg's 'The Crossing' and was put together to honor the life and career of the legendary South African musician. Check it out here

According to the announcement, "All proceeds from 'The Crossing' will go towards Friends of Johnny Clegg, a fund created in Johnny's honor to help alleviate the education crisis in South Africa.. These proceeds will be distributed by the Click Foundation, which targets young learners with an online phonetics-based programme in centers across the country, ultimately aimed at creating a better future for the youth of South Africa - a cause close to Johnny's heart."

Clegg had this to say, "I am speechless, thank you so much. This is an amazing moment for me - to have so many of my peers acknowledge the song and its sentiments, and that they can use that to further something much bigger than all of us. Thank you."

The musicians on the track include: Abigail Kubeka, Andre Venter, Andy Mac, Anna Davel, Ard Matthews, Arno Carstens, Bobby van Jaarsveld, Corlea Botha, Craig Hinds, Craig Lucas, Dan Patlansky, Dave Matthews, David Kramer, Dorothy Masuka, Elvis Blue, Emo Adams, Francois van Coke, Franja du Plessis, Gloria Bosman, Jack Parow, Jason Hartman, Jesse Clegg , Jimmy Nevis, Juanita du Plessis, Judith Sephuma, Kahn Morbee, Karen Zoid, Karlien van Jaarsveld, Kurt Darren, Laudo Liebenberg, Lira, Majozi, Mike Rutherford, Paige Mac, Patricia Lewis, Peter Gabriel, Ross Learmonth, Somizi, Stompie Manana, Thandeka Campher, Thembeka Mnguni, Tresor, Vicky Sampson, Victor Masondo, Vusi Mahlasela, Yati Khumalo, Zolani Mahola.


