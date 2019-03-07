News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Randy Rhoads Saved Lives Of Everybody In Ozzy's Tour Bus

03-07-2019
Randy Rhoads

Rudy Sarzo believes that Randy Rhodes saved the lives of everyone on Ozzy Osbourne's tour bus by keeping the small plane that he was riding in from crashing directly into the bus.

The legendary guitarist was killed during the Diary Of A Madman Tour on March 19th, 1982 when the plane, piloted by the band's bus driver, clipped the band's bus before crashing into a house, killing everyone onboard including Rhodes.

With the anniversary of the tragedy approaching, Sarzo was asked about his friend and Ozzy Osbourne and Quiet Riot bandmate and reiterated his belief that Randy saved his life and everyone on the bus.

He told here, "I am a thousand per cent convinced that Randy saved everybody in Ozzy's tour bus, keeping the plane from crashing into us.

"It clipped the bus, but it did not crash [directly] into the bus, and if that had happened, we would all have perished along with Randy and the others in the plane."


Related Stories


Randy Rhoads Saved Lives Of Everybody In Ozzy's Tour Bus

Randy Rhoads Guitar Secret Revealed By Blizzard Producer 2017 In Review

Tom Morello Named Son After Randy Rhoads

Randy Rhoads Guitar Secret Revealed By Blizzard Producer

Randy Rhoads Remembered Shows Announced

More Randy Rhoads News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Randy Rhoads Saved Lives Of Everybody In Ozzy's Tour Bus- Metallica Share Video Of Black Album Classic From Rare Show- Van Halen In The Studio For Sophomore Album Anniversary- more

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Addresses Sexual Assault Story In The Dirt- Imagine Dragons Frontman Reacts To 'Vile' Criticisms- Mark Morton Video For Chester Bennington Collaboration- more

Slipknot Announce New Album and Knotfest Tour- David Lee Roth Reflects On Van Halen's Contribution- Hellyeah Announce One Off Vinnie Paul Celebration Show- Metallica- more

Journey Star Comes To Terms Over Steve Perry Reunion Hopes- Bring Me The Horizon Frontman Shared Big Health News- Bob Seger Adds New Date To Farewell Tour- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Randy Rhoads Saved Lives Of Everybody In Ozzy's Tour Bus

Metallica Share Video Of Black Album Classic From Rare El Paso Show

Van Halen In The Studio For Sophomore Album Anniversary

Peter Gabriel and Dave Matthews Lead Johnny Clegg Friends On New Song

Of Mice & Men Release 'How We Survive' Video

Nikki Sixx Confirms New Sixx:AM Songs Recorded

Switchfoot Announce Summer Tour Dates With Bon Jovi

Morrissey Going Broadway With New Residency

Stone Temple Pilots Add UK Dates To European Tour

Cheap Trick Highlights New Howard Stern Saturday Soundtracks Series

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Addresses Sexual Assault Story In The Dirt

Imagine Dragons Frontman Reacts To 'Vile' Criticisms

Mark Morton Releases Video For Chester Bennington Collaboration

Failure Advise Fans About Pledge Music Problems

Nirvana's 'Live At The Paramount' Going Vinyl In Special Reissue

After The Burial Release 'Behold the Crown' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.