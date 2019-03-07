Randy Rhoads Saved Lives Of Everybody In Ozzy's Tour Bus

Rudy Sarzo believes that Randy Rhodes saved the lives of everyone on Ozzy Osbourne's tour bus by keeping the small plane that he was riding in from crashing directly into the bus.

The legendary guitarist was killed during the Diary Of A Madman Tour on March 19th, 1982 when the plane, piloted by the band's bus driver, clipped the band's bus before crashing into a house, killing everyone onboard including Rhodes.

With the anniversary of the tragedy approaching, Sarzo was asked about his friend and Ozzy Osbourne and Quiet Riot bandmate and reiterated his belief that Randy saved his life and everyone on the bus.

He told here, "I am a thousand per cent convinced that Randy saved everybody in Ozzy's tour bus, keeping the plane from crashing into us.

"It clipped the bus, but it did not crash [directly] into the bus, and if that had happened, we would all have perished along with Randy and the others in the plane."





