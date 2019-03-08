Alice In Chains Launch Sci-Fi Series Black Antenna

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains are streaming the first two episodes in a new science-fiction series entitled "Black Antenna." Produced and directed by Adam Mason and inspired by the band's latest album, "Rainier Fog", the 90-minute movie will be rolled out in ten episodic segments, with each clip set to a different song from the record.

The film stars Paul Sloan as Alpha, and Viktoriya Dov as Beta alongside Darri Ingolfsson (Dexter) as Nil, Lily Robinson as Malum, Eric Michael Cole (Gia, White Squall, Hangman), Mike Hatton (Green Book), Luke Shelton, Jerry Raines, and Daniel Louis Rivas.

Episode One: "The One You Know", includes a cameo by co-producer Nick Vallelonga, who recently won two Oscars ("Best Original Screenplay") and ("Best Picture") for "Green Book", and is followed by Episode Two: "Rainier Fog."

According to producers, viewer discretion is advised, as "what you are about to watch contains explicit language, adult themes, violence and nudity, and may not be suitable for younger viewers." Watch the episodes here.

