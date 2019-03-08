News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Diamond Head Release 'Belly Of The Beast' Video

03-08-2019
Diamond Head

Influential metal veterans Diamond Head have released a new music video for their track "Belly Of The Beast". The song comes from their forthcoming album "The Coffin Train", which is set to be released on May 24th.

The band recently inked a deal with Silver Lining Music to release the record and they had this to say, "We're delighted to be bringing the Diamond Head lightning to our new family at Silver Lining Music and honored to be standing alongside a stable of established international talent, which includes such legends as Saxon, Europe, and Motorhead. This is the start of an exciting journey and we can't wait to share it with you all."

Brian Tatler had this to say about the new track, "'Belly Of The Beast' is the lead track on the album and the first single. This is classic Diamond Head, bringing to mind songs like 'Helpless' and 'The Prince.' It's a very exciting song to play and really pumps up your adrenaline. It's in your face the whole way though."

Frontman Rasmus Bom Andersen added, "It's a song about personal demons; everyone carries at least one through their life. Don't be hasty to judge people, for we all have a battle inside." Watch the video here.


